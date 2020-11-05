MKM Partners Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target to $200.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

WLTW has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.87.

WLTW opened at $184.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,815 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 782,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

