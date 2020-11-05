Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $9.25 at Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.75 to $9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

