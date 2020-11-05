Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ECIFY. UBS Group lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electricité de France presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.90.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

