Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $360.00 at Cowen

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

NYSE W opened at $270.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $374,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,817 shares of company stock worth $178,294,475 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

