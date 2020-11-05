Anthony K. Kosinski Sells 4,203 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 122.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Dover by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after acquiring an additional 177,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Dover by 1,520.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 172,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 161,618 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.