Anthony K. Kosinski Sells 4,203 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.
