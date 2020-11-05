Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,820 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average volume of 1,528 call options.

In other news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

FUBO stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

