BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 73.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

