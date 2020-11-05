Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.47.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 297.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 397 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

