BidaskClub Upgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.20.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.