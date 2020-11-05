BidaskClub Upgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ XENE opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 259.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.