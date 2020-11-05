Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boot Barn by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.