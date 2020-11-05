BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 853,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 305,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $4,853,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after buying an additional 203,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 179,905 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

