Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $88.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Zai Lab by 7,578.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zai Lab by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

