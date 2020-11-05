Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOCH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Sundquist purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOCH. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 644,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 90,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 23.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 448,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 86,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Commerce by 87.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

