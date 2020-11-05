STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.00. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. STM Group Plc (STM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Plc (STM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group Plc (STM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dods Group plc Shares Gap Down to $3.15
Dods Group plc Shares Gap Down to $3.15
Microsaic Systems Shares Gap Down to $0.58
Microsaic Systems Shares Gap Down to $0.58
STM Group Plc Shares Gap Up to $26.50
STM Group Plc Shares Gap Up to $26.50
Longboat Energy plc Shares Gap Up to $87.50
Longboat Energy plc Shares Gap Up to $87.50
China Yuchai International Limited Short Interest Update
China Yuchai International Limited Short Interest Update
MetalNRG plc Shares Gap Up to $0.75
MetalNRG plc Shares Gap Up to $0.75


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report