STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) Shares Gap Up to $26.50

STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.00. STM Group Plc (STM.L) shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.55 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. STM Group Plc (STM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

