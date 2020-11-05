Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) Shares Gap Up to $87.50

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) (LON:LBE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $92.00. Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) shares last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 109,285 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.50.

Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) Company Profile (LON:LBE)

Longboat Energy plc intends to focus on the North Sea oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy plc (LBE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.