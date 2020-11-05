China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 129,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $17.39 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.49.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $925.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.62 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

