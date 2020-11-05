MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.79. MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 2,485,732 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52.

MetalNRG plc (MNRG.L) (LON:MNRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.11) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It owns interest in the Gold Ridge project comprising approximately 2,305 acres of tenement, including 343 acres of patented mining claims, 112 company-owned un-patented mining claims, and 12 leased un-patented mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

