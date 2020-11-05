Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) Shares Gap Up to $19.80

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.80. Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 461,036 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.49.

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) (LON:GMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gaming Realms plc will post 203.3099351 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jim Ryan sold 343,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £75,663.72 ($98,855.13).

Gaming Realms plc (GMR.L) Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

