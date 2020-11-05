Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) Shares Gap Up to $27.30

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) (LON:VTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.30, but opened at $28.90. Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 103,900 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertu Motors plc (VTU.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $96.35 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.70.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Farnell Land Rover, Farnell Jaguar, Vertu Mercedes-Benz, Macklin Motors, and Hereford Audi brands.

