Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) Shares Gap Up to $9.00

Shares of Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.50. Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 87,325 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $12.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.29.

About Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) (LON:RBG)

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the RevoluciÃ³n de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group plc (RBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.