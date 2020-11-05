Investors Buy Large Volume of Teradata Call Options (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 330% compared to the average volume of 820 call options.

Several analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 739,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 495,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TDC opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

