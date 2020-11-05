Upland Software Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 471% compared to the typical daily volume of 529 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other news, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,522,274.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Upland Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Upland Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

