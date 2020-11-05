John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Down to $0.63

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.50. John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 156,727 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $840,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

