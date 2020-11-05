Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Gap Down to $150.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.00, but opened at $123.00. Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at $123.00, with a volume of 2,032 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.68.

About Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV)

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

