Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.85. Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 142,715 shares.

The company has a market cap of $36.14 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden and Finland. It explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. The Company's flagship project is the Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining plc (BEM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.