Rurelec (LON:RUR) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.65. Rurelec shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,863,002 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Rurelec (LON:RUR)

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

