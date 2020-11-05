Rurelec (LON:RUR) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Shares of Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.65. Rurelec shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,863,002 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.71.

Rurelec (LON:RUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rurelec PLC engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

