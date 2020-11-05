Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $62.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 7,416 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.41.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.