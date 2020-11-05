Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) Shares Gap Down to $71.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.00, but opened at $62.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 7,416 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 61.41.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital company. The Company’s investment objectives include investing in a portfolio of the United Kingdom-based companies on a high risk, medium-term capital growth basis, primarily being companies, which are traded on Alternative Investment Market (AIM); maximizing distributions to shareholders from capital gains and income generated from its funds, and targeted investment in equities, which include a range of investments.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (HHV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dods Group plc Shares Gap Down to $3.15
Dods Group plc Shares Gap Down to $3.15
Microsaic Systems Shares Gap Down to $0.58
Microsaic Systems Shares Gap Down to $0.58
STM Group Plc Shares Gap Up to $26.50
STM Group Plc Shares Gap Up to $26.50
Longboat Energy plc Shares Gap Up to $87.50
Longboat Energy plc Shares Gap Up to $87.50
China Yuchai International Limited Short Interest Update
China Yuchai International Limited Short Interest Update
MetalNRG plc Shares Gap Up to $0.75
MetalNRG plc Shares Gap Up to $0.75


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report