Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) Shares Gap Down to $58.50

Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.50, but opened at $50.25. Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) shares last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 23,083 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 83.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34.

About Pressure Technologies plc (PRES.L) (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high-integrity and safety-critical components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

