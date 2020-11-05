Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shares of Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) (LON:NCCL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.50. Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 555,430 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71.

Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL.L) Company Profile (LON:NCCL)

Ncondezi Energy Limited, a power development company, focuses on the phased development of integrated thermal coal mine and power plant project in Mozambique. It develops a 300MW integrated power plant and mine to produce and supply electricity to the Mozambican market. The company also explores for and develops coal mine.

