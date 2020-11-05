Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $7.10. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 54,070,253 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.43. The company has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2481.9998917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) news, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Gary Jennison acquired 500,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO)

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

