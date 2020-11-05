OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) Shares Gap Up to $92.50

OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) (LON:OTMP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.50, but opened at $97.88. OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) shares last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 773 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OnTheMarket plc (OTMP.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 79.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million and a P/E ratio of -17.09.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

