Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $3,970.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,970.00, but opened at $4,175.00. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at $4,025.00, with a volume of 12,154 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) from GBX 2,435 ($31.81) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,155.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,486.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 101.45.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,112 ($53.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,560 ($26,861.77). Insiders have acquired 507 shares of company stock worth $2,084,346 over the last three months.

About Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

