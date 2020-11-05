Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $636,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $538,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $508.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.48. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.