Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Shares of GEF stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37.
Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 38.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.
