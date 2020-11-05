Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Short Interest Update

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 192,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. Greif has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Greif will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 38.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Greif by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 126,712 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.