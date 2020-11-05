CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Short Interest Down 12.9% in October

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $5.28 on Thursday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CRMD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, VP Jr. John L. Armstrong purchased 27,500 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $116,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,975.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 27,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 89,933 shares of company stock valued at $392,769.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 99.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.