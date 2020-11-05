Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.03. Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 23,058 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

