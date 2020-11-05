QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

QAD stock opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. QAD has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $623.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3,016.68 and a beta of 1.28.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QADB. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of QAD in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QAD stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

