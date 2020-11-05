Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Shares Gap Up to $55.00

Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.00, but opened at $58.40. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 37,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $174.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

