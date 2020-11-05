Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.
NYSE:MTB opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
