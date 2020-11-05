Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,948 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.

NYSE:MTB opened at $98.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.73.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

