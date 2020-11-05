I-Minerals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. I-Minerals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

I-Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMAHF)

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for I-Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.