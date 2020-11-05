New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,700 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UMB Financial by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 123.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 41.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in UMB Financial by 135.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

