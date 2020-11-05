Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,286,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 252.5% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 345,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 114.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 220,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

