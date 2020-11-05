New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 20.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 423,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Federal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of WAFD opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.60 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

