New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,481,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after acquiring an additional 248,088 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after acquiring an additional 178,170 shares during the period.

OLLI stock opened at $87.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 4,076 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $451,172.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,226. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

