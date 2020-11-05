DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $404,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $7,686,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $2,903,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 17,067 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,070,783.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,736 shares of company stock worth $30,365,146 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.67. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $63.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

