New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,900 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Invesco by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,958,157.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

