Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 179.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $514,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total transaction of $190,229.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,452.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $148.83 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.