New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 823.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,081,000 after buying an additional 2,244,716 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,522,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 9,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 876,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,188,000 after buying an additional 866,600 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,030,000 after buying an additional 394,036 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 327,200 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

NYSE:SLG opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

