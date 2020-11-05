New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Graham were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Graham by 33.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $403.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.84 and a 200 day moving average of $382.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $267.89 and a fifty-two week high of $655.54.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,146.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

