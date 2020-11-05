TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

